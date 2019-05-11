Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the A's, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over three innings while striking out three.

The right-hander also hit a batter and uncorked a wild pitch, and Anderson needed 68 pitches (45 strikes) to record the nine outs. Cleveland doesn't have any better options to fill a rotation spot right now, so the 28-year-old will continue to get stretched out and take a 9.35 ERA into his next scheduled start Thursday, at home against the O's.