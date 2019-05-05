Anderson (0-1) allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning during a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

The was Anderson's first MLB appearance since April 21 -- the Indians recalled him from Triple-A ahead of this outing -- and first start of the year. It was one to forget, though, as Anderson gave up a grand slam and wasn't able to complete an inning. With only four appearances this season, this outing elevated all of his numbers. Anderson is 0-1 with a 11.12 ERA, 2.47 WHIP and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings this year.