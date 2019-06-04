Anderson was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation, Tribeinsider reports.

Since being demoted to Triple-A Columbus on May 11, Anderson has posted a 6.11 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 13 punchouts over 17.2 innings. It remains to be seen whether he'll need more than the 7-day minimum to fully recover.

