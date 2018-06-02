Indians manager Terry Francona said that Anderson (elbow) was recently reexamined by Dr. Keith Meister and instructed to rest for three weeks before resuming a throwing program, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It appears Anderson's elbow is still structurally sound following his March 2017 Tommy John procedure, but the right-hander will likely be idle for most of June after experiencing a "dead arm" period while throwing in recent weeks. Assuming Anderson is cleared to throw once the mandated three-week rest concludes, he'll likely need at least a month to build up his arm for a starter's level workload. Anderson probably won't receive a look in the big club's rotation even if he's back to full strength at some point in the second half.