Anderson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

Anderson -- who is still working his way back from March 2017 Tommy John surgery -- will move to the 60-day DL in order to open up a 40-man roster spot for the Indians' acquisition of reliever Ben Taylor from Boston. Anderson will be eligible to return to the field in late May.

