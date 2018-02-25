Indians' Cody Anderson: Placed on 60-day DL
Anderson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Anderson -- who is still working his way back from March 2017 Tommy John surgery -- will move to the 60-day DL in order to open up a 40-man roster spot for the Indians' acquisition of reliever Ben Taylor from Boston. Anderson will be eligible to return to the field in late May.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Set for bullpen session Saturday•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Returned from DL•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Tommy John surgery on tap for Monday•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: To miss 2017 campaign•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Seeking second opinion•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...