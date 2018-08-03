Indians' Cody Anderson: Progressing in throwing program
Anderson (elbow) has been playing catch out to 100 feet, and he'll advance to throwing off a mound within the next week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Anderson is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that took place in March of 2017. If he can progress to mound work in the near future without any setbacks, it's likely he could return to game action in mid-to-late August.
