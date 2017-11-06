Indians' Cody Anderson: Returned from DL
Anderson (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Anderson missed all of the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He should be healthy heading into spring training, where he'll likely compete for an Opening Day bullpen job.
