Indians' Cody Anderson: Sent to Triple-A
The Indians optioned Anderson to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Anderson will head back to the minors to clear a spot for Jefry Rodriguez, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Marlins. During his week-and-a-half-long stay with the big club, Anderson made three appearances in relief and gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings.
More News
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Called up by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Cut from spring training•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: To throw in Arizona League on Saturday•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Throwing live BP•
-
Indians' Cody Anderson: Progressing in throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...