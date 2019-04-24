The Indians optioned Anderson to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Anderson will head back to the minors to clear a spot for Jefry Rodriguez, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Marlins. During his week-and-a-half-long stay with the big club, Anderson made three appearances in relief and gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings.

