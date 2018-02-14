Indians' Cody Anderson: Set for bullpen session Saturday
Anderson (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, which marks his first one since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Anderson missed the entirety of the 2017 campaign after injuring his elbow in early March. That came on the heels of an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow following the 2016 season, so it's highly likely that the team will take it very easy with him as he works his way back into the fold. If all goes well, Anderson should have the chance to compete for a job in the bullpen.
Indians' Cody Anderson: Returned from DL•
Indians' Cody Anderson: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
Indians' Cody Anderson: Tommy John surgery on tap for Monday•
Indians' Cody Anderson: To miss 2017 campaign•
Indians' Cody Anderson: Seeking second opinion•
Indians' Cody Anderson: Has mild UCL sprain•
