Anderson (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, which marks his first one since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Anderson missed the entirety of the 2017 campaign after injuring his elbow in early March. That came on the heels of an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow following the 2016 season, so it's highly likely that the team will take it very easy with him as he works his way back into the fold. If all goes well, Anderson should have the chance to compete for a job in the bullpen.