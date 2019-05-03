Anderson will be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Sunday against the Mariners, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland's starting rotation took another blow this week with Corey Kluber heading to the injured list with a fractured forearm, opening up a spot for Anderson in the rotation. Kluber is likely to be sidelined through the rest of the month at least, and the Indians have only one remaining off day in May, so Anderson and Jefry Rodriguez appear primed to slot in as regular starters for the near future. Anderson will need to be eased into action early on to get fully stretched out after throwing out of the bullpen for the Indians in April.