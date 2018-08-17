Indians' Cody Anderson: Throwing live BP
Anderson (elbow) has began throwing live batting practice but will not return by the end of August, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2017 and has been slowly progressing throughout this season. Manager Terry Francona said, "In the not too distant future, he'll be thinking about some rehab games. Maybe in the next couple of weeks." The 27-year-old will should require multiple rehab appearances and is likely looking at return to the Indians in mid-September, if at all in 2018.
