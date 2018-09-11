Indians' Corey Kluber: Allows four runs in no-decision
Kluber allowed four runs on five hits and one walk across 1.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rays. He struck out four.
Kluber breezed through the first inning before running into trouble in the second, when he allowed four runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman before his removal with two outs. Luckily, his team mounted a comeback to get him off the hook for a loss, though they ultimately fell in walk-off fashion. It was the second uncharacteristically poor start for Kluber in his last four, as he was also touched up for five runs across 5.1 innings against the Royals in late August. He still holds a strong 2.91 ERA for the season and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Tigers.
