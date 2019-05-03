Indians' Corey Kluber: Avoids surgery for now

Kluber's fractured right forearm won't require immediate surgery and he will be re-examined in 3-to-4 weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kluber was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday as X-rays and a CT scan confirmed the non-displaced fracture of his right forearm that he sustained after being struck by a line drive. It doesn't appear as though surgery has yet to be fully ruled out, and the 33-year-old has no official recovery timeline beyond the 3-to-4 weeks. The veteran right-hander can safely be considered out indefinitely for the time being.