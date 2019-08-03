Indians' Corey Kluber: Begins rehab assignment Thursday

Kluber (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

He was apparently sitting around 88-89 mph with his fastball in a 35-pitch sim game Saturday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. It is unclear where he will begin his assignment, but he is on track to return to the big-league rotation in late August or early September.

