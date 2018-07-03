Indians' Corey Kluber: Bounces back against Kansas City

Kluber (12-4) allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five over six innings in a win over the Royals on Monday. He did not issue a walk.

Kluber wasn't at his best -- he was behind in counts most of the night, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 11 of 25 batters faced, and also gave up a home run. That said, it was still an encouraging performance after Kluber failed to make it out of the second inning against the Cardinals last week. Even with a couple recent stumbles, Kluber is still among the top 10 in the American League in most traditional pitching categories, ranking second in wins and WHIP (0.87). He lines up to face the A's at home Sunday.