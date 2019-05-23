Indians' Corey Kluber: Cast removed

Kluber (forearm) had his cast removed Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

This is a positive development in Kluber's recovery from a non-displaced fracture of his right forearm. Now it becomes a waiting game for the fracture to fully heal, at which point Kluber will begin a throwing progression. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, at which time a clearer timetable for his return could emerge.

