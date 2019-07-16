Indians' Corey Kluber: Cleared for side session
Kluber (forearm) is scheduled to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Kluber will take a big step forward Wednesday by firing his first side session (all fastballs) since fracturing his right forearm. Skipper Terry Francona stated that the Indians will give the right-hander extra time between bullpen sessions for the first 7-to-10 days, per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal.
