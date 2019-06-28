Indians' Corey Kluber: Cleared to play catch

Kluber (forearm) has been cleared to play catch, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kluber underwent an MRI this week, and after reading the results, doctors cleared him to resume throwing. Kluber is able to throw from 60 feet, so he still has several steps to go before he is ready to pitch for Cleveland again.

