Indians' Corey Kluber: Cleared to start after bullpen session

Kluber (knee) completed his normal pre-start bullpen session Friday without issue and will make his first start of the second half Monday against the Pirates, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kluber's arm slot had drifted in recent starts while he compensated for instability in his right knee, which may have contributed to the right-hander's poor showing in his last start July 12 against the Yankees (six runs allowed on eight hits and two walks over 7.1 innings). He received an injection in his knee the day after the start to correct the problem, though the treatment prevented him from taking part in the All-Star Game. With 10 days of rest between starts and the shot having provided the desired effect, Kluber should be activated with confidence as he prepares for a two-start week. His second turn is set to come Sunday in Detroit.