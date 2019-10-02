Indians' Corey Kluber: Club option picked up

Kluber (oblique) will have his club option picked up for the 2020 season, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The decision would have seemed like one of the easiest ones in baseball heading into the season based on how well Kluber had pitched for the last several years. His track record still likely made it mostly a formality even after forearm and oblique injuries limited him to just seven starts this season. Those injuries and the fact that Kluber will turn 34 in April do make the veteran something of a risk heading into next season, but it's a risk worth taking for Cleveland at the modest price of $17.5 million. The team will have another option for $18 million for the 2021 season.