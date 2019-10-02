Indians' Corey Kluber: Club option picked up
Kluber (oblique) will have his club option picked up for the 2020 season, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The decision would have seemed like one of the easiest ones in baseball heading into the season based on how well Kluber had pitched for the last several years. His track record still likely made it mostly a formality even after forearm and oblique injuries limited him to just seven starts this season. Those injuries and the fact that Kluber will turn 34 in April do make the veteran something of a risk heading into next season, but it's a risk worth taking for Cleveland at the modest price of $17.5 million. The team will have another option for $18 million for the 2021 season.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Long-tossing from 100 feet•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Plays catch•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Not expected back this season•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Undergoes further testing•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Expecting two-week shutdown•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...