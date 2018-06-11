Indians' Corey Kluber: Collects 10th win

Kluber (10-2) surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out eight over eight innings Sunday as he picked up the win over Detroit.

Kluber allowed one run in the third, and another in the sixth on a Leonys Martin solo homer, but his offense gave him more than enough run support to earn the victory. Kluber has demonstrated excellent command over his last six outings, as he hasn't issued a single walk since May 8 against Milwaukee, which is also the last time he was tagged with a loss. Through 14 starts this season, the 32-year-old has posted a 1.99 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with an outstanding 103:10 K:BB over 99.2 innings.