Indians' Corey Kluber: Collects 10th win
Kluber (10-2) surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out eight over eight innings Sunday as he picked up the win over Detroit.
Kluber allowed one run in the third, and another in the sixth on a Leonys Martin solo homer, but his offense gave him more than enough run support to earn the victory. Kluber has demonstrated excellent command over his last six outings, as he hasn't issued a single walk since May 8 against Milwaukee, which is also the last time he was tagged with a loss. Through 14 starts this season, the 32-year-old has posted a 1.99 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with an outstanding 103:10 K:BB over 99.2 innings.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven innings, one earned run in win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10 in another dominant outing•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Sharp again despite no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10, earns win over Astros•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns win Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...