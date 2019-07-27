Indians' Corey Kluber: Completes another bullpen session
Kluber (forearm) completed a 45-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will have another session Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Kluber began throwing bullpen sessions last week and has already thrown five, so he could progress to a simulated game following Tuesday's session. The 33-year-old remains without a definitive timeline for his return to the majors, but a return in mid-to-late August doesn't appear out of the question.
