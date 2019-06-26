Indians' Corey Kluber: Could begin throwing after MRI

Kluber (forearm) will undergo an MRI within the next few days to decide whether he can start his throwing program, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kluber has been sidelined since the start of May with a non-displaced fracture of his right forearm and has yet to be cleared for throwing. The 33-year-old still has no clear timetable for his return, but the start of a throwing program would represent a major step in his recovery process.