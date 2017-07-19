Indians' Corey Kluber: Could pitch Sunday
Kluber could make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays depending on the neck discomfort that has been plaguing him in recent days, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
While Kluber deals with a stiff neck, the Indians chose to skip his scheduled start for Friday's game and bump Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar (shoulder) up a day. Kluber should be considered day-to-day, with the club releasing more information on his availability over the next couple days. In the event that Kluber is unable to make Sunday's start, Josh Tomlin would pick up the slack for the series finale.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Plagued by stiff neck•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 12 in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes no-decision Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Wins AL Pitcher of the Month for June•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Sets franchise record in Tuesday's loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Dominant in win over Rangers•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....