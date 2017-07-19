Indians' Corey Kluber: Could pitch Sunday

Kluber could make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays depending on the neck discomfort that has been plaguing him in recent days, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

While Kluber deals with a stiff neck, the Indians chose to skip his scheduled start for Friday's game and bump Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar (shoulder) up a day. Kluber should be considered day-to-day, with the club releasing more information on his availability over the next couple days. In the event that Kluber is unable to make Sunday's start, Josh Tomlin would pick up the slack for the series finale.

