Indians' Corey Kluber: Diagnosed with oblique strain
An MRI revealed that Kluber is dealing with an internal oblique strain, Tribeinsider reports.
Following this diagnosis, the timetable for Kluber's return is unknown, though he's been shut down from throwing and will be re-evaluated in two weeks to determine whether he's ready to begin a rehab program. He suffered the injury during a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
