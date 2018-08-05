Indians' Corey Kluber: Dominates Angels

Kluber (14-6) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out seven in a complete game shutout to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.

Kluber needed only 98 pitches to record his first complete game shutout of the season. Though he turned in several uncharacteristic starts that he blamed on a knee injury, it appears that Kluber is back on track after allowing only one earned run across 16.1 innings in his last two starts. His strikeout rate has taken a precipitous fall to 8.5 K/9, but he continues to post excellent ratios, carrying a 2.63 ERA and 0.92 WHIP through 154 innings.