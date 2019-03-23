Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns Opening Day nod

Kluber will be the Indians' Opening Day starter next Thursday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kluber posted a 2.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 222:34 K:BB over 215 innings last season, so it's not much of a surprise he'll get the chance to start things off for the Indians in 2019. The 32-year-old did show a drop in velocity towards the end of 2018, but took things slow in spring training in an attempt to manage his workload. Kluber has exceeded 200 innings during each of the last five seasons with a 2.85 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in that span.