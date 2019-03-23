Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns Opening Day nod
Kluber will be the Indians' Opening Day starter next Thursday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Kluber posted a 2.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 222:34 K:BB over 215 innings last season, so it's not much of a surprise he'll get the chance to start things off for the Indians in 2019. The 32-year-old did show a drop in velocity towards the end of 2018, but took things slow in spring training in an attempt to manage his workload. Kluber has exceeded 200 innings during each of the last five seasons with a 2.85 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in that span.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rocked in second spring start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes the loss•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven scoreless in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Next start coming Monday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 11 in win over White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...