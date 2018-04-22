Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns third straight win Sunday

Kluber (3-1) gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Orioles.

Manny Machado was responsible for two of the three runs that Kluber allowed Sunday, as Machado launched two solo home runs off Cleveland's ace. Kluber's four strikeouts were a season low, but the Indians offense gave him plenty of support and helped him record his third consecutive victory. After making five starts, Kluber now owns an elite 1.96 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. His next start figures to be Friday when the Indians host the Mariners.