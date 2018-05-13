Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns win Sunday

Kluber (6-2) allowed two runs (zero earned) on eight hits while walking none and striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals.

Kluber pitched well overall, needing only 97 pitches to complete his seven innings of work. It was also the first time in his past five starts in which he didn't allow a home run. However, he generated just over a 10 percent swinging strike rate and it was his second consecutive start striking out only four batters. His velocity hasn't fallen noticeably from earlier in the season but he has an 8.4 K/9 through 65.1 innings, a relatively low mark for his career norms.