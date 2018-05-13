Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns win Sunday
Kluber (6-2) allowed two runs (zero earned) on eight hits while walking none and striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals.
Kluber pitched well overall, needing only 97 pitches to complete his seven innings of work. It was also the first time in his past five starts in which he didn't allow a home run. However, he generated just over a 10 percent swinging strike rate and it was his second consecutive start striking out only four batters. His velocity hasn't fallen noticeably from earlier in the season but he has an 8.4 K/9 through 65.1 innings, a relatively low mark for his career norms.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Notches fifth straight win Wednesday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 10 in win Friday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns third straight win Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out six in win•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...