Indians' Corey Kluber: Evaluation coming Thursday

Kluber (forearm) will be re-evaluated Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kluber went down with a broken right forearm at the beginning of May. His return timeline should become clearer following Thursday's evaluation, which will come exactly two weeks after his cast was removed, right on schedule with the timetable given at that time.

More News
Our Latest Stories