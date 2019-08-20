Indians' Corey Kluber: Expecting two-week shutdown

Kluber will likely be shut down from throwing for the next two weeks after leaving Sunday's rehab start for Triple-A Columbus due to an abdominal injury, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Kluber made his way back to Cleveland on Monday to undergo an MRI, though the team isn't expected to announce the results until Tuesday. Assuming the right-hander is indeed shut down for the next two weeks, his timetable would likely be pushed back to mid-September, considering he'd need at least a few more rehab starts before being activated from the IL.