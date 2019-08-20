Indians' Corey Kluber: Expecting two-week shutdown
Kluber will likely be shut down from throwing for the next two weeks after leaving Sunday's rehab start for Triple-A Columbus due to an abdominal injury, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Kluber made his way back to Cleveland on Monday to undergo an MRI, though the team isn't expected to announce the results until Tuesday. Assuming the right-hander is indeed shut down for the next two weeks, his timetable would likely be pushed back to mid-September, considering he'd need at least a few more rehab starts before being activated from the IL.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Pulled early from rehab start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Third rehab outing on tap•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Works three innings in rehab start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Rehab start coming at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Begins rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...