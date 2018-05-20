Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10, earns win over Astros
Kluber (7-2) picked up the win Saturday against the Astros, allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 batters and issuing zero walks.
This was a vintage Kluber outing, using pinpoint control to strike out tough Astros batters while avoiding surrendering any free passes. What's particularly encouraging is that the strikeout volume was back. Kluber had struck out six batters just once in his previous six outings entering Saturday. His dominant outing against the Astros gives him 71 K's through 72.1 innings on the year. He's lined up to face the Astros again in his next start on May 26.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns win Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Notches fifth straight win Wednesday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 10 in win Friday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns third straight win Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out six in win•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...