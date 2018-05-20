Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10, earns win over Astros

Kluber (7-2) picked up the win Saturday against the Astros, allowing two earned runs while striking out 10 batters and issuing zero walks.

This was a vintage Kluber outing, using pinpoint control to strike out tough Astros batters while avoiding surrendering any free passes. What's particularly encouraging is that the strikeout volume was back. Kluber had struck out six batters just once in his previous six outings entering Saturday. His dominant outing against the Astros gives him 71 K's through 72.1 innings on the year. He's lined up to face the Astros again in his next start on May 26.