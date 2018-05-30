Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10 in another dominant outing
Kluber (8-2) got the win Wednesday, pitching six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed against the White Sox.
Kluber likely could've gone another inning as his pitch count sat at 90 through six frames, but with Cleveland already ahead by nine runs there was no need to push him any further. The 32-year-old finishes May with an absurd 41:1 K:BB over 39.1 innings in the month, and hasn't allowed an earned run in three of his last four starts. He's now sporting a minuscule 2.02 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, and next lines up to take on the Brewers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Sharp again despite no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10, earns win over Astros•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Earns win Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Notches fifth straight win Wednesday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 10 in win Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart