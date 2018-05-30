Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 10 in another dominant outing

Kluber (8-2) got the win Wednesday, pitching six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed against the White Sox.

Kluber likely could've gone another inning as his pitch count sat at 90 through six frames, but with Cleveland already ahead by nine runs there was no need to push him any further. The 32-year-old finishes May with an absurd 41:1 K:BB over 39.1 innings in the month, and hasn't allowed an earned run in three of his last four starts. He's now sporting a minuscule 2.02 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, and next lines up to take on the Brewers on Tuesday.