Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 12 in Wednesday's loss
Kluber (12-4) suffered defeat at the hands of the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 7.2 innings while striking out 12.
He was locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel with Drew Pomeranz until the fifth inning, when Mitch Moreland smacked a solo homer and gave Boston a lead they wouldn't surrender. Kluber has now struck out double-digit batters in 13 of 22 outings this season while delivering quality starts in an incredible 17 of them, but he'll face another tough task Monday on the road against the Yankees.
