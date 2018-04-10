Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 13 against Detroit
Kluber (1-1) allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out 13 over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Tigers on Monday.
It was an absolutely dominant showing from one of the game's best. Through three starts this season, Kluber has a 27:4 K:BB (tied with Max Scherzer for the most strikeouts in baseball) and is holding opponents to a .143 batting average. Kluber was a first-round pick in most leagues during draft season, but a case can be made that he should have gone even higher than he did. He lines up for a home start against the Blue Jays this weekend.
