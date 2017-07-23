Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 14 in win over Blue Jays

Kluber (8-3) struck out 14 Blue Jays over seven one-run innings Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks.

Kluber continued his recent run of dominance in this one, throwing 81 of his 120 pitches for strikes, including a whopping 23 in swinging fashion. He allowed just one man past second base and was only breached by a solo home run from Kevin Pillar to lead off the third inning. Kluber has now gone at least seven innings while recording double-digit strikeouts in seven of his last eight starts, posting an excellent 90:10 K:BB during that stretch. His season ERA now sits at a sterling 2.74 and he will look to keep it rolling Friday against the White Sox.