Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans 14 in win over Blue Jays
Kluber (8-3) struck out 14 Blue Jays over seven one-run innings Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks.
Kluber continued his recent run of dominance in this one, throwing 81 of his 120 pitches for strikes, including a whopping 23 in swinging fashion. He allowed just one man past second base and was only breached by a solo home run from Kevin Pillar to lead off the third inning. Kluber has now gone at least seven innings while recording double-digit strikeouts in seven of his last eight starts, posting an excellent 90:10 K:BB during that stretch. His season ERA now sits at a sterling 2.74 and he will look to keep it rolling Friday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Formally cleared to start Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Could pitch Sunday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Plagued by stiff neck•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 12 in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Takes no-decision Sunday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...