Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans eight in win

Kluber (17-7) picked up the win Friday against the Rays, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Kluber, who took the loss after allowing five runs across 5.1 innings his last time out. He's now registered five quality starts in six August appearances, posting a shiny 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB over that stretch (41.2 innings). Next up is a home start against the lowly Royals.