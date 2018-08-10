Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans seven in no-decision
Kluber allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven over seven innings Thursday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Twins.
Kluber cruised through four scoreless innings, but he surrendered a run in the fifth, followed by a three-run homer to Jorge Polanco in the sixth, and he'd leave with the game tied 4-4. Despite an uncharacteristic outing 32-year-old right-hander owns a 2.74 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 153:20 K:BB through 161 innings. He'll have a favorable matchup his next turn through the rotation, as he lines up to face Cincinnati on Tuesday.
