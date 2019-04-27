Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans six in no-decision

Kluber didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six.

The right-hander's sluggish start to the season continues. Kluber's 35 strikeouts in 31 innings is in line with expectations, but his 5.81 ERA and 15 walks certainly aren't. He'll look to tighten things up in his next outing Wednesday, on the road in Miami.