Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans six in no-decision
Kluber didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six.
The right-hander got pulled after 80 pitches (59 strikes) in a meaningless game for Cleveland, and he should be well rested when he faced down Justin Verlander on Friday in the first game of the ALDS. Kluber wraps up his regular season with a career-high 20 wins, a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts -- his fifth straight campaign with at least 200 K's.
More News
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Seven scoreless in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Next start coming Monday•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Strikes out 11 in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Set to be skipped this weekend•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Indians' Corey Kluber: Whiffs 10 in second straight win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....