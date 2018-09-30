Indians' Corey Kluber: Fans six in no-decision

Kluber didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Royals, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six.

The right-hander got pulled after 80 pitches (59 strikes) in a meaningless game for Cleveland, and he should be well rested when he faced down Justin Verlander on Friday in the first game of the ALDS. Kluber wraps up his regular season with a career-high 20 wins, a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts -- his fifth straight campaign with at least 200 K's.