Indians' Corey Kluber: First bullpen coming soon

Kluber (broken arm) is awaiting clearance to throw his first bullpen session, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He got the green light to start playing catch on June 28 and has extended his throwing from 135 to 150 feet. His last checkup was positive, and he could begin throwing bullpen sessions later this month.

