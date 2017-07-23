Indians' Corey Kluber: Formally cleared to start Sunday

Kluber (neck) will start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Indians pushed Kluber back a couple of days in the schedule due to a stiff neck, but after completing his pre-start bullpen session early this week without incident, the right-hander will be cleared to take the bump in the series finale. Kluber has been dealing since the start of May, turning in nine consecutive quality starts and submitting a 1.56 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 94:11 K:BB over 63.1 innings during that span.