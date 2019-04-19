Indians' Corey Kluber: Friday's game postponed
Kluber won't start Friday against the Braves as the game was postponed due to weather. The game will be made up via a traditional doubleheader Saturday.
Kluber will presumably just have to wait an extra day for his next start with rain expected to fall through most of the afternoon and evening in Cleveland on Friday. The 33-year-old is coming off a poor performance against the Royals in which he allowed six runs on six hits and five walks over 2.2 innings.
