Indians' Corey Kluber: Full-go for Wednesday's showdown

Manager Terry Francona said Kluber (ankle) will be on "no restrictions" for his start Wednesday against Boston, the Associated Press reports.

After a successful bullpen session Sunday, the Tribe's ace is a full-go for his showdown against the powerful Red Sox lineup. That's good news considering Kluber leads the AL with 14 complete games and five shutouts over the past four seasons. The last time he faced off against the Sox was in last year's ALDS, when Kluber allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings.