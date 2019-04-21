Indians' Corey Kluber: Gets win in matinee

Kluber (2-2) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out eight in an 8-4 victory.

For the second straight outing, Kluber served up two homers, but this time he got plenty of run support to compensate. The right-hander now has a disappointing 5.88 ERA, but his 29:12 K:BB through 26 innings offers plenty of hope for a turnaround. Kluber will look to win his third straight decision Thursday in Houston, in a showdown with Gerrit Cole.