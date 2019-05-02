Indians' Corey Kluber: Heading for X-rays

Kluber was diagnosed with a right forearm bruise and is undergoing X-rays after leaving Wednesday's start at Miami, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Kluber was hit in the forearm by a 102.2-mph line drive during the fifth inning Wednesday and was promptly removed from the game. The results of the X-ray should provide additional clarity on the injury.

