Indians' Corey Kluber: Heading to injured list

Kluber (forearm) will be placed on the injured list Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The news comes as little surprise after Kluber was struck with a line drive Wednesday and suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right forearm. The veteran right-hander is still without a recovery timetable, but the team is expected to have more information later Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories