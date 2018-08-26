Indians' Corey Kluber: Hit hard by Royals

Kluber (16-7) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.

This was a surprisingly poor effort from Kluber, as he allowed the subpar Royals offense to score in three separate innings. Despite the setback, Kluber remains among the American League leaders in nearly every major statistical category. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come on Friday against the Rays.