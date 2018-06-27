Indians' Corey Kluber: Knocked around in loss

Kluber (11-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings against the Cardinals.

After enduring a nearly two hour rain delay prior to the first pitch, Kluber was out of rhythm from the get-go. He allowed a pair of home runs and set season lows by a wide margin in both innings and strikeouts. Even with the clunker Tuesday, Kluber owns terrific ratios with a 2.54 ERA and 0.86 WHIP to go along with 9.2 K/9. He'll look to bounce back next time out Monday in Kansas City.