Indians' Corey Kluber: Lasts just four innings in loss
Kluber (12-6) was rocked for seven runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk across four innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He struck out two.
Kluber made his first start of the second half after shaking off a knee issue, but he hardly looked like his normal self. He allowed four runs following a two-out error in the second inning and three more on four hits in the fourth. While Kluber's struggles could be attributed to a bit of rust after 11 days off and the recent knee issue, he's now allowed 18 earned runs across 26 innings in his last four starts. He still holds a shiny 2.88 ERA and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Tigers.
